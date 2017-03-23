Teen shot and killed, another teen arrested for shooting

Police say a 17-year-old boy died after being shot in the head on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting took place in the 6800 block of Colgate Avenue. Witnesses told police the Adrian Clark was walking in the area when he was shot in the head. According to police, the witnesses then took the boy to MetroHealth Hospital for treatment.

Clark died several hours later at the hospital.

17-yr-old Adrian Clark dies after being shot in the head on Colgate. @CLEpolice investigating. @cleveland19news — Julia Tullos (@JTullosCBS19) March 23, 2017

A 17-year-old teen was taken into custody. Police have not released the name of the teen in police custody.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.