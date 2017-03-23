Summit County officials prepare for a disaster with WMD training

Summit County officials attended a weapons of mass destruction training course Thursday.

Members of the Summit County Emergency Management Agency hosted a one-day workshop in Akron. The course is meant to properly prepare the community for a weapon of mass destruction event and threats to federal, local, or state agencies.

Information was given to first responders and public safety officials to better prepare them for identifying a WMD threat and to train them to notify the FBI at appropriate times.

