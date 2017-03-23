Broken water line damages phones at Streetsboro City Hall and fire department

A broken water line at the Streetsboro City Hall Thursday caused a phone outage for several local government agencies, including the Streetsboro fire station.

All phone lines and email at City Hall, Fire Dept and Service Dept are down. Police Dept phones and 911 are still working. — Streetsboro Police (@Streetsboropd) March 23, 2017

According to Glenn Broska, the Mayor of Streetsboro, a broken water line at the city hall building on Thursday morning damaged the main phone server. The damage knocked out phone service to the city hall building and the non-emergency lines at the fire department and service department.

The emergency 911 line was not affected. Repair crews are attempting to repair the service.

