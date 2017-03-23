Someone in Cleveland localized the Meryl Streep meme and it will make you LOL

If you're on any form of social media, you have laughed at the singing or rapping Meryl Streep meme that has taken over the internet.

The picture being used is of Streep cheering from her seat at the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards for Debbie Reynolds. Here's how the meme works: Someone pairs the photo with song lyrics and jokes and people can't get enough.

It's unclear where the Cleveland-based meme was created, but @derrincle shared it on Instagram and it will absolutely make you laugh.

A post shared by Derrin Smith (@derrincle) on Mar 22, 2017 at 7:27am PDT

Of course, everyone in greater Cleveland has heard the Liberty Ford jingle before.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.