School students, faculty, police honor life of 6th grader that passed earlier in school year

On Tuesday, March 21, students and faculty from Bellevue Middle School, along with officers from the Bellevue Police Department, gathered to honor the life of Holton Howland.

Howland, a sixth-grade student at Bellevue Middle School, passed away at the beginning of the 2016-2017 school year. According to a GoFundMe page, he died of a sudden illness on October 1, 2016.

A bench was dedicated to Howland on, what would have been, his 12th birthday. His classmates and police also came together on Tuesday and held a bubble release in his honor. The group former a large circle and let off bubbles into the air to remember Howland.

The bench will remain outside of the school's cafeteria. A plaque remembering Howland will soon be placed on the bench.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.