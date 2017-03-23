Driver dies after medical emergency and crash into Cleveland Masonic Temple

The driver in Wednesday's crash that involved a van that crashed into the Masonic Temple has died.

According to police, 61-year-old Chris Harris died after crashing his van into the Masonic Temple located on 36th Street and Euclid Avenue.

Police say he suffered an unknown medical emergency and lost control of his vehicle.

Police have not confirmed whether Harris died from the actual medical emergency or the crash.

