Attorneys oppose request to schedule 2nd execution attempt of Cleveland man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Attorneys for a convicted Ohio killer who survived a botched execution attempt in 2009 are opposing a request to set a new execution date.

Death row inmate Romell Broom was sentenced to die for abducting, raping and killing 14-year-old Tryna Middleton in Cleveland in 1984.

The state stopped Broom's execution after two hours in September 2009, when executioners failed to find a usable vein following 18 attempts to insert needles.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley wants the Ohio Supreme Court to set an execution date, saying Broom has stalled his execution for seven years with appeals.

Broom's attorneys said in a Wednesday filing that Broom has important appeals pending and that the state shouldn't be in a hurry to set a new date.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.