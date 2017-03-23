Hundreds of alpacas convene for the Annual Buckeye Alpaca Show (VIDEO)

Alpacas and alpaca enthusiasts, as well as fiber art enthusiasts, gather for the Buckeye Alpaca Show each year. The show is this weekend, March 25-26 at the Arena Complex, Summit County Fairgrounds.

Alpacas have coexisted with humankind for thousands of years but they are relatively new to the United States when compared to other livestock. First commercially imported in 1984, there are now more than 250,000 registered alpacas in North America.

BUCKEYE ALPACA SHOW

With more than 27,000 registered alpacas, Ohio ranks first in the U.S. for number of these livestock.

This weekend alpacas will be featured in the show ring competition, comprised of classes judging conformation and fleece quality in many categories for both Suri and Huacaya alpacas.

Artisans will also be showcasing alpaca fiber and examples of felting, fiber arts and more. Vendors and farm displays will sell the latest alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items.

Youth Competition

On Saturday, March 25 from 3:30 – 5:00 p.m., youth will take to the ring to compete with their alpacas. And don’t miss the costume contest which will take place from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m., when young participants will strut their stuff with their costumed alpaca. Costumes will be judged on the comfort of the animal with foreign objects on their head, legs and feet, and how imaginative the costume is as well as the story each participant must write telling about the costume.

Free Seminars

This year, seminars led by industry leaders will be offered free to the public including: Building your Alpaca Farm, General Nutrition and New Innovations, Making Sense of EPDs – How to use EPDs to improve your herd, Internet Marketing Made Easy(er) and Current options available for fiber in the industry.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.