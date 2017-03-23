These videos will make you want the Cleveland Browns to draft Myles Garrett

The 2017 NFL Draft is five weeks away. Many mock drafts have the Cleveland Browns selecting Myles Garrett with the 1st overall pick.

Garrett is 6'5", 262 lbs. defensive end out of Texas A&M. He had 31 sacks, 47 tackles for a loss and 7 forced fumbles in his 34 games in college.

The following videos may make you want the Browns to draft him:

Myles Garrett is just a monster.

The @AggieFootball force came to play today.

https://t.co/dpSp08f1iV — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) October 8, 2016

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.