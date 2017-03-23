Report: NFL coach appears to have taken an interest in Johnny Manziel

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel is back in the news again.

On Thursday NFL Insider Ian Rapoport posted on Twitter that New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton appears to have taken an interest in him. The former Browns QB has been training for his return.

FA QB Johnny Manziel has kept a low-profile as he trains for a return. #Saints coach Sean Payton appears to have taken an interest in him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2017

The #Saints still need a backup QB. Payton could make the most of Manziel’s talent. Drew Brees would be a perfect mentor. A lot makes sense. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.