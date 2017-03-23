Report: NFL coach appears to have taken an interest in Johnny Ma - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Report: NFL coach appears to have taken an interest in Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel (Source: WOIO) Johnny Manziel (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel is back in the news again. 

On Thursday NFL Insider Ian Rapoport posted on Twitter that New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton appears to have taken an interest in him. The former Browns QB has been training for his return. 

