A Cleveland 19 photojournalist captured video of a woodpecker in Ohio City.

According to a report from the Ohio State University Extension woodpeckers are the carpenters of the bird world.

These birds can peck a tree a 100 times a minute. The report shows the beak of a woodpecker is constantly growing like a person's fingernails.

Woodpeckers will eat larvae, ants and beetles. These birds are also known for drilling holes into trees.

