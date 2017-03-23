Threat of structure collapse after fire at Cleveland factory building

Threat of potential structure collapse after fire at Cleveland factory building (Source: WOIO)

Firefighters responded to a building fire in the 11200 block of Avon Avenue on Thursday morning.

According to Cleveland Fire Department officials, the fire was at a two-story, demolition business building. It was reported just before 11:00 A.M. An employee called 911 to report the fire.

#update: @Cleveland_FFs expect to be at the factory fire on Avon Ave for awhile. Cause under investigation. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/UFmnVOLAd1 — Julia Tullos (@JTullosCBS19) March 23, 2017

Firefighters say there is a potential threat of a structure collapse on one side of the building.

Hay is used at the business. Firefighters believe the cause of the fire is because hay was placed too close to a space heater.

