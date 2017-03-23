Here are some mobile apps for the more tech-savvy dog owner

March 23 has been declared National Puppy Day. Whether you're already a dog owner or you are looking to adopt a dog, National Puppy Day should be celebrated by all.

Click here to view the Cleveland 19 National Puppy Day live stream from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.

Photos: National Puppy Day slideshow

In honor of National Puppy Day, here are some of the best mobile phone apps for dog owners:

Rover - Rover allows dog owners to search for local dog sitters or walkers. It also allows dog walkers to, essentially, create a dog walking company. Dog walkers can attract and safely book customers.

- Rover allows dog owners to search for local dog sitters or walkers. It also allows dog walkers to, essentially, create a dog walking company. Dog walkers can attract and safely book customers. Map My Dog Walk - Map My Dog Walk is a GPS dog walking tracker that is aimed at keeping the dog walker and the dog healthy and active.

- Map My Dog Walk is a GPS dog walking tracker that is aimed at keeping the dog walker and the dog healthy and active. iClicker - iClicker is an electronic version of the dog training clicker device. This app is designed for the dog trainer who doesn't have a clicker, but has their phone handy.

- iClicker is an electronic version of the dog training clicker device. This app is designed for the dog trainer who doesn't have a clicker, but has their phone handy. DOTT - DOTT is an app paired with a small device that can be attached to a dog's collar. The app allows the dog owner to GPS track a dog in case the dog runs away or escapes.

- DOTT is an app paired with a small device that can be attached to a dog's collar. The app allows the dog owner to GPS track a dog in case the dog runs away or escapes. Fetch - Fetch has not been released yet, but is being developed in Cleveland, according to the @Fetch Instagram page. Fetch is similar to Tinder, and is aimed at creating connections with single dog owners.

- Fetch has not been released yet, but is being developed in Cleveland, according to the @Fetch Instagram page. Fetch is similar to Tinder, and is aimed at creating connections with single dog owners. BarkBuddy - BarkBuddy, like Fetch, was designed to create matches, but of a different kind. BarkBuddy matches potential dog owners with dogs and puppies available in the area for adoption.

All of the apps above are available on either the Apple App Store or Google Play.

NationalPuppyDay.com lists several ways dog owners could celebrate.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.