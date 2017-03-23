Canton officer arrested on St. Patrick's Day

A Canton police officer was arrested on St. Patrick's Day.

According to the police report, Billy Lott, 37, was drunk and sleeping in his car in the parking lot of the Mission BBQ at 4490 Everhard Road NW in Jackson Township.

Restaurant employees called police after they couldn't wake Lott and said he had been there for about five hours. Employees were also concerned, because several times Lott allegedly revved the engine while sleeping and they were afraid the car would slip into gear.

When Jackson Township officers arrived, they found Lott behind the wheel with the seat reclined and the engine on.

Officers say Lott had slurred speech and blood shot eyes.

Lott told officers he had been at Jerzee's Sports Grille and was now "sleeping it off," waiting for his fiance to get off work. Lott says he tried to do the right thing by not driving, but due to the cold temps, he had the car running. He refused the OVI test and is charged with physical control.

Lott is out on bond until his next court hearing.

In the meantime, he's on restricted duty, working on administrative tasks until the court proceedings. After that the police chief plans to make a decision on Lott's employment.

