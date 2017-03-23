Family says boy with special needs was assaulted at Shaker Middle School

Police are investigating an alleged assault at Shaker Middle School. The police report was made on March 17.

A 14-year-old boy tells officials he was assaulted at school during the school day. His mom took him to the hospital that evening to get examined.

His family said the boy has special needs. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Statement From Shaker Heights Middle School:

"A Shaker Heights Middle School employee has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation by law enforcement.

"We are committed to ensuring our students' safety and we will continue to cooperate with law enforcement."

