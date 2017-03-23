Military Humvee stolen in Stow

A military Humvee was stolen form the Stow National Guard Armory. It was discovered missing Wednesday from the motor pool.

The Humvee was in a fenced in area at the facility on Allen Road. Police, FBI and Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

