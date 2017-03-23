Mornings at Magnolia at the Flats East Bank

Mornings at Magnolia is officially open and is now serving coffee seven days a week.

According to a press release the menu will focus mostly on coffee-based drinks, donuts from Magnolia and pastries from Fire Food and Drink.

Free internet will be available, outdoor seating is also in the works for summertime.

Location: 1167 Front Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio

Hours:

Monday-Saturday: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

