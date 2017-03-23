Mansfield Police looking for missing 15-year-old boy

The Mansfield Division of Police is asking for the public to help them find 15-year-old Logan Taracko.

Taracko is described as:

White male

5'3", 105 lbs.

Brown hair

He was last seen in the area of Linden Road in Mansfield, Ohio. His whereabouts are unknown at this time, police said he might be in the Lexington, Ohio area.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 419-522-1234 or 419-755-9758.

