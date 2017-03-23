VIDEO: Construction worker brought down safely after a scaffold - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

VIDEO: Construction worker brought down safely after a scaffold collapses

A construction worker was brought down safely after a scaffold collapsed in Miami, Florida. Multiple Key Biscayne and Miami Fire Rescue units were on the scene.

According to a report from CBSMiami.com the scaffold failed while a man was working, his safety equipment was able to keep him from falling 12 stories to the ground.

