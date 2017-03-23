WATCH LIVE @ 6: Vigil for girl beaten to death in Cleveland

Five months before 5-year-old Ta’Naejah McCloud’s death, Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services received complaints of abuse and neglect against her mom.

A Thursday vigil is planned for the girl. It's slated to begin at 6 p.m.

Mobile users can watch live here at 6 p.m.

In the five weeks leading up to the death of her daughter on March 17, a social worker visited Tequila Crump's home eight times. Officials said Ta'Naejah was taken to the hospital for massive head trauma and died two days later.

Her mother is accused of fatally beating her.

Police are waiting for autopsy results to confirm the girl's cause of death, but prosecutors said the girl had signs of ongoing sexual and physical abuse.

Crump pleaded not guilty to felonious assault. Her bond is set at $1 million.

The county said it didn't find enough evidence of neglect to remove the child from the home.

Ursula Owens, McCloud's live-in girlfriend is also charged with felonious assault. Owens's bond is set at $1 million.

Cleveland mom investigated for abuse, neglect several times before 5-year-old's death

The county said it is working closely with the Cleveland Police Department on this case, who has taken over the investigation. The mom and her girlfriend could face more charges about the girl's death, police said.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.