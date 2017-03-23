President Trump sends condolence letter to fallen officer's family

Cleveland Police confirm to Cleveland 19 News that President Donald Trump wrote a letter to the family of fallen Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey.

The letter was delivered directly to the family.

Officer Fahey, 39, was struck and killed along I-90 on January 24 while assisting another police agency with a traffic crash.

More:

Police, family thank community for support following death of Officer David Fahey

Israel Alvarez indicted in connection with the fatal hit-skip of Officer David Fahey

Officer David Fahey's handcuffs used in hit-skip arrest of Israel Alvarez

Gov. John Kasich and Mayor Frank Jackson extend condolences to family of Officer Fahey

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.