2 Mentor gun shops the target of smash-and-grabs this past month

This week's smash-and-grab wasn't the first time one local gun shop has been targeted by crooks.

Mentor police say the offenders did not get away with guns.

The shop is located on Mentor Avenue.

"They apparently tried to use a chain to pull the front door, which is heavily secured. When they couldn't pull the door they started to ram the truck back into the shop," said shop owner Bill.

The would-be gun thieves rammed the truck two or three times. Bill, who has owned the gun store for six years, is thankful they couldn't get in.

Plywood now covers the front of the building and lots of debris lay on the side walk as Bill and his workers begin cleaning up. The damage is going to be costly.

The shop, Finest Firearms, got hit about a year ago.

"Last time they stole about $1,700 worth of guns and did appropriately about $26,000 worth of damage to the building and the guns inside the building," Bill said.

All of the weapons have been moved to another secure location.

"We'll try and secure it even more for the potential next time they come back," Bill said.

Earlier this month, someone attempted a smash-and-grab at the Point Blank Gun Shop also in Mentor.

Mentor police gave chase but a black 2015 Ford F-150 with a ladder rack got away. The truck was reported stolen from Cleveland on Wednesday. The driver hit a stop sign while racing away, so residents should keep an eye out for right front end damage. Those with information should call Mentor police at 440-974-5760.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.