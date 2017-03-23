Local student studying in London safe after attack on Parliament

An area student studying abroad in England this week is safe after an attack on the Parliament.

“It's very terrifying because Parliament and Westminster Abbey were some of the first places I went when I got here. It's frightening because that thought wouldn't have even crossed my mind when I went there. It was a very safe place to be,” said Catherine Collier.

Collier is from Bay Village and graduated from Magnificat High School. She is now studying abroad and interning in London. Fortunately, her job is in East London and she wasn't close to Parliament during the attack.

“We were all just very confused and didn't really know what was going on,” Collier said.

She says it didn't take long, and that's all anyone was talking about.

“On my lunch, I was in the cafe and I saw the news. I went back to the office and said, 'Oh did you hear?' They were all talking about it,” Collier said.

Collier’s friends and family left frantic messages making sure she was nowhere near Parliament.

“I got messages from my friends, my mom saying, 'Are you OK? What's happening?' I said, 'I'm fine, I'm in East London,'” Collier said.

She says the unity she's seen since the attack has been inspiring.

“A lot of Londoners were proud to stand together today," she said. "I saw a lot of signs in the tubes today, supportive notes written on the message boards, like: ‘We are London.'"

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.