2 hospitalized after Euclid shootout

Two people were hospitalized after a Thursday night shootout in Euclid.

Two people have been arrested.

Officers are looking for more offenders who may have been involved.

The shooting took place on Priday Avenue near East 200 Street.

It’s unclear what caused the shootout.

