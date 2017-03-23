Victim's name released from the shooting at a parking lot by the Beachwood Mall

Police are investigating a shooting at a parking lot away from the Beachwood Place mall. The incident took place in a mall parking lot at approximately 7:00 P.M. Thursday night.

One person was shot. According to a press release from the City of Beachwood the victim's name is Antonio Teal.

Teal drove to an area hospital. He is 30-years-old from Euclid, Ohio.

Few other details are known. Police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

No suspects have been named at this time.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.