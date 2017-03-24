Akron teachers, school board reach tentative agreement

The Akron Education Association teacher's union and the Akron Public Schools Board of Education have reached a tentative agreement on contracts.

The two parties reached the agreement on Wednesday afternoon. The events of the agreement will not be made public until the teacher's union and the board of education pass a vote.

The teacher's union will meet on Sunday at 6:00 P.M. to vote on the negotiations at Firestone High School. The board of education will vote on the agreement on March 29.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.