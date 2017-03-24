I-X Indoor Amusement Park is back in town until April 17

The I-X Indoor Amusement Park is in town, beginning this weekend. The indoor attraction begins March 24 and runs through April 17.

Opening day!!! The doors open at 3pm. #soocoolsoofun Spring Break starts here! pic.twitter.com/FaKZDLGalx — I-X Amusement Park (@IX_AMP) March 24, 2017

This is the 28th year for the I-X Indoor Amusement Park. This year's attractions include several roller coasters, ferris wheels, and a zipline. Trampoline athletes, BMX stunt riders, a sea lion splash show, and other entertainers are scheduled to perform.

It's that time of year @IX_AMP IX Indoor Amusement Park! Starts today at 3pm. Runs till April 17. Sea Lions coming up next @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/d6MkDOdPxv — Nichole Vrsansky (@NVrsansky) March 24, 2017

Click here for a chance to win tickets to the I-X Indoor Amusement Park. (Promotion runs through March 27)

General admission tickets cost $23, or can be bought in advance online for $21. For visitors under 48 inches, tickets cost $20. Children under 3 years old get in for free.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.