I-X Indoor Amusement Park is back in town until April 17

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The I-X Indoor Amusement Park is in town, beginning this weekend. The indoor attraction begins March 24 and runs through April 17.

This is the 28th year for the I-X Indoor Amusement Park. This year's attractions include several roller coasters, ferris wheels, and a zipline. Trampoline athletes, BMX stunt riders, a sea lion splash show, and other entertainers are scheduled to perform.

General admission tickets cost $23, or can be bought in advance online for $21. For visitors under 48 inches, tickets cost $20. Children under 3 years old get in for free.

