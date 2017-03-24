CMHA officer arraigned on charges of sexual battery, endangering children

Christopher Collins was arraigned March 13 on charges related to sex crimes and other acts involving five teenagers he encountered in a mentoring program.

Arraignment was originally scheduled for March 24, but the date was changed to March 13. Collins, the 26-year-old Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police officer, appeared earlier this month to offer a not guilty plea. Charges for Collins include:

2 counts of sexual battery

1 count of attempted sexual battery

4 counts of endangering children

4 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child

5 counts of underage alcohol use

1 count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

1 count of obstruction official business.

According to a press release, the CMHA police department removed Collins from the work place when they received the information about the offense. He remains on unpaid leave pending the results of the criminal case.

His bond was set for $20,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 5.

