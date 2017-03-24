Man dies after being found with gunshot wound to neck

Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Cleveland's west side.

According to police, the incident was reported at approximately 1:20 A.M. Friday. Police found a 35-year-old man in a car located in the 4100 block of Rocky River Drive. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

The man was pronounced dead at Fairview Hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

