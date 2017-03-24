Recovery advocates, medical experts, law enforcement officials discuss Ohio's opioid crisis

On Friday, several advocates of addiction recovery, medical experts, professors, and law enforcement officials held a panel discussion, titled "Drug Problem: Is There a Solution to Ohio's Opioid Crisis?"

The opioid and heroin epidemic has become a significant problem for many communities across the county, especially in northeast Ohio. The number of fatal overdoses in Ohio has quadrupled in the past decade. In Cuyahoga County, the County Medical Examiner projected 663 fatal drug overdoses in 2016.

Officials announced there were at least 60 confirmed fatal heroin or fentanyl overdoses in February alone.

Earlier this month, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson held a press conference highlighting the city's efforts to combat the opioid crisis in the city. City officials plan to train all police officers and paramedics to administer the life-saving drug, Narcan. Also, more space will be utilized to treat heroin addicts.

Forum guests included:

Aaron David Marks, recovery advocate

Joan Papp, M.D., FACEP, The MetroHealth System

Mark I. Singer, Ph.D., Leonard W. Mayo Professor in Family and Child Welfare, Case Western Reserve University

John Tharp, Sheriff, Lucas County

The discussion is part of the City Club of Cleveland's Healthcare Innovation series sponsored by Cleveland Clinic, Medical Mutual, and MetroHealth.

