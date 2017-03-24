FBI trying to find person who robbed a Citizen Bank in Eastlake

Police and the Cleveland FBI are trying to find the person who robbed a Citizen Bank in Eastlake, Ohio.

The incident happened on Friday, and the bank is located on 33700 Vine Street.

The FBI said tips can be provided to Eastlake Police or Cleveland FBI. Reward money is available and tips can remain anonymous.

