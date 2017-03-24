Franklin Blvd residents upset about speeds, steal neighborhood speed limit signs

Residents along Franklin Boulevard are upset about the existing speed limit along the Detroit Shoreway neighborhood. They've become so frustrated with the high speeds, that the signs were stolen and allegedly replaced with signs with lower speeds posted.

According to a blog post from the Cleveland City Hall, Cleveland plans to support residents and the City Council moving forward to ensure that community neighbors feel safe in the neighborhood.

By state law, the speed limit on Franklin Boulevard is 35 miles per hour. Residents have expressed concern over the current speed limit and are urging the City Council to reduce the speed limit to 25 miles per hour along the Detroit Shoreway street.

Apparently, residents became so concerned for their safety, someone took the task of stealing the speed limit signs along Franklin Boulevard. Cleveland Police emphasized in a tweet that it is illegal to take the signs down.

To the one who took our Franklin Blvd speed signs: It's okay to love signs. It's not okay to take them. It's also illegal. #FridayFeeling — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) March 24, 2017

A Facebook photo posted on March 18 shows a man wearing a hard hat and a safety vest on a ladder apparently removing a speed limit sign and replacing it with a 25 miles per hour speed limit sign.

Several users commented on the photo. One user mentioned numerous accidents accidents recently, while others commented on drivers either going too fast or too slow on the roadway.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.