Beachwood shooting 911 caller: 'Two gentlemen are running around shooting'

The 911 calls from the Beachwood shooting March 23 have been released and a woman told a dispatcher she heard four or five gunshots.



Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Beachwood Place. The incident took place in a mall parking lot at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday night.

One person was shot. According to a press release from the city of Beachwood the victim's name is Antonio Teal.

Teal drove to a nearby hospital, police said. He is 30-years-old and from Euclid, according to the report.

Few other details are known at this time. Police said they are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

No suspects have been named at this time.

