Here's how northeast Ohio's U.S. reps had planned to vote on the AHCA

Of northeast Ohio’s U.S. representatives, both Democrats and Republicans, 2/3 said they had planned to vote "no" on the GOP-backed American Health Care Act.

According to the Associated Press, President Donald Trump told Speaker Paul Ryan to withdraw the bill Friday afternoon.

There are six U.S. reps in NE Ohio. Those against the AHCA included Democrats Marcy Kaptur and Marcia Fudge, as well as colleagues across the aisle, Republican representatives Dave Joyce and Jim Jordan.

Joyce’s office released a statement to Cleveland 19 in advance of the vote that said he still believes the country needs a better healthcare system, but the AHCA is not that system.

It said, in part: "I’m eager to support legislation that doesn’t reduce funding in the Medicare trust fund and actually helps lower healthcare costs for the more than 465,000 people in my district who obtain their health insurance via their employer. Those individuals, who make up 65 percent of the district, have seen nothing but higher premiums, higher deductibles, and higher co-pays. We need to find solutions to help them and their families. The middle class cannot keep bearing the brunt of everything. I also want a process that is more deliberate, open and transparent, and that is focused actually on the doctor-patient relationship and lowering costs for everyone."

Republican Jim Renacci planned to vote in favor of the AHCA, a representative for the congressman told Cleveland 19 Friday.

Staff for representative Bob Gibbs did not reply to Cleveland 19’s requests in time for publication Friday. On Thursday, his reps said Gibbs needed to read the details of the bill once it’s done to know how they will vote.

Kaptur, a Democratic congresswoman for more than 30 years, spoke to Cleveland 19 on Thursday, and said she’s never seen anything like what’s happened with the AHCA.

“For all the years the Republicans complained about the Democratic bill they never really had their own bill and this particular measure was just glued and paper clipped together very quickly,” said Kaptur.

