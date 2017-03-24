FBI looking for 3 men accused of robbing a bank in Richmond Heights

The FBI is trying to find the three men who are accused of robbing a bank in Richmond Heights on March 23. Investigators said the incident happened around noon at the Cardinal Community Credit Union on the 700 block of Richmond Road.

Three men entered the bank armed with semi-automatic style handguns. Two of the men approached the teller counter after entering the bank.

The third suspect corralled all of the bank employees form their offices to the lobby area and ordered them to their knees. An FBI official said one of the suspects made a verbal demand for money to a victim teller while pointing a handgun at the teller.

Another suspect hopped over the teller counter and stopped an employee who had tried to sneak out the back door and forced the employee back to the teller station area at gunpoint. Money was placed into a drawstring bag.

The three men left the bank with the money in the bag. The suspects were seen entering two separate vehicles. Witnesses described the vehicles as a silver Dodge and a red Hyundai.

No one was injured during the incident. Tips can remain anonymous and can be provided to the Cleveland Division of the FBI or the Richmond Heights Police Department.

Reward money is available for information leading to a successful identification and prosecution of the men involved. The three men are considered armed and dangerous.

The FBI is asking for the public's help to getting information to them through tips.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.