Alliance man accused of burning cat alive pleads not guilty

The Alliance man accused of throwing a cat into a fire pit at his Alliance home pleaded not guilty in court.

Chad Karka had his arraignment on Friday and his bond was continued at $2,500. His next court date is on April 5.

Karka has been indicted by a Stark County grand jury on charges of throwing a cat into a fire pit at his Alliance home.

He was indicted on the charges of prohibitions concerning companion animals and cruelty to animals.

Karka previously pleaded not guilty to the Jan. 20 crime. He was ordered not to have any contact with animals and told he must attend one AA meeting per day.

