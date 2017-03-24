Hundreds of experts show the latest home designs in Cleveland

The 4th annual Cleveland Home + Remodeling Expo kicks off on March 24 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.

Meet with hundreds of experts under one roof, be inspired by the latest design trends and leave with the knowledge you need to get started on your next renovation or home improvement project. At the remodeling expo, you can scope out the latest home decor trends and get expert advice from contractors for your home projects.

Other highlights include:

The Design Lodge

1,400-square-foot walk-through home

Outdoor Living Oasis

Celebrity-designed birdhouses

Elegant tablescapes created by local designers.

Special guests include:

Hilary Farr from HGTV’s Love It Or List It. She is appearing Saturday at 1:00.

Jeff Lewis from Bravo and his show Flipping Out will appear Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

