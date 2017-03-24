Man accused of killing his dad in Akron pleads not guilty

The man accused of killing his dad in Akron on Feb. 20 pleaded not guilty in court on Friday. Nathen Moynihan was given a bond of $1,000,000.

He was indicted on the charge of murder, for allegedly beating his dad Daniel to death.



The 27-year-old man was charged with murder after using a blunt object to attack his father, police said. Police say he attacked his father, Daniel Moynihan 47, of Akron, shortly after midnight Feb. 20.

Moynihan was taken to Akron City Hospital with severe head trauma. Police said he died the next week as a result of the attack.

According to authorities, the son fled the scene after the attack before paramedics arrived. He was located near the intersection of East Exchange Street and Cleveland Street.

