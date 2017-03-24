Bones found in Cleveland home are non human

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said the bones found in the home on West 50th Street are non human.

The bones were found on March 24 on the 3000 block of West 50th Street near Clark Avenue.

The bones are so badly decomposed, at first police couldn't tell if the bones were human or not. The house is empty and is currently up for sale.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.