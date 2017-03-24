Beachwood Place shooting happened during drug deal, 1 man arrested, police say

Robert M. Dukes was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting at Beachwood Place March 23. (Source: Beachwood Police Department)

The Beachwood Police Department said the shooting in the parking lot at Beachwood Place that injured one happened during a drug deal and one man has been arrested for the incident.

Robert M. Dukes, 24, is charged with drug trafficking. He is being held by police pending a bond hearing. Additional charges may follow, police said. A vehicle was taken by officials when the man was arrested and drugs and a handgun were found, police said.

The 911 calls from the Beachwood shooting March 23 were released earlier and a woman told a dispatcher she heard four or five gunshots.



The incident took place in the mall parking lot around 7 p.m. Thursday night.

One person, 30-year-old Antonio Teal from Euclid, was shot and is in stable condition, police said. Teal drove himself to a nearby hospital, according to officials.

Investigators don't believe the shooting has anything to do with the mall.

