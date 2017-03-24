5 things to love about Cleveland Indians this season

Here are five things to love about the Indians this season.

1. Baseball is back.

Even if your team stinks this is something to celebrate because when the Boys of Summer are playing, it means winter is finally in the rear view mirror. It means warmer days are ahead. Summertime in America is absolutely amazing, and baseball is our daily summer soap opera.

2. The Tribe is good and the Central should be theirs.

Of course baseball is better when your team is good, and this year should be the first time since the 90s that the Indians are hands down the best team in the division at the start of the season. Granted, 162 games must still be played to settle it, but for once the climb does not seem so uphill.

3. A chance to establish.

This is building on the "they are good" narrative, but there is another layer to it. The Indians have not had back-to-back good seasons since Mike Hargrove was the manager. The team has a lot of respect around the league right now, but if they want to it to last, if they want to be talked about every year for the next several years as one of the top clubs in the game, they need to string together multiple good seasons in a row.

They are well positioned to craft that image right now.

4. Francisco Lindor is wearing a Wahoo.

If you love baseball, you cannot get enough of Cleveland's shortstop. He's their best player, he's one of the best young players in the game, and he is a rising star in the Major Leagues. If you do not think he is worth the price of admission, you are baseballing wrong.

5. Progressive Field is outstanding.

The Tribe has done such a good job at keeping this place current. Things are up to date, the concessions are on point thanks to local restaurants being on the scene, and they even have a bar in right field. You do not have to have a great ballpark to have a great experience at the game, but wow does it take it to a whole new level.

