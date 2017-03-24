Cleveland Indians outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall leaves game with injury

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Cleveland Indians outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall left Friday's spring training game with an injury in the bottom of the second inning.

Chisenhall, playing right field, hit the right field wall while trying to track down a long fly ball off the bat of the Chicago Cubs' Munenori Kawasaki. Chisenhall was shaken up but was able to get to his feet.

A trainer and Indians manager Terry Francona came out of the dugout to check on Chisenhall, who motioned toward his left shoulder a couple of times as he walked off the field.

Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. also left the game after three innings and two at-bats due to left neck tightness. He was hurt diving for a sinking liner early in the game.

