Missing 72-year-old man from East Cleveland found safe - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Missing 72-year-old man from East Cleveland found safe

Levi McClain (Source: East Cleveland Police) Levi McClain (Source: East Cleveland Police)
EAST CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The missing 72-year-old man from East Cleveland was found safe on Friday afternoon. Police said Levi McClain was found at the Cleveland Clinic.

McClain's family say he has dementia and he did not have his medicine when he went missing.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly