Why Corey Kluber getting the start on Opening Day is actually news

For once, Corey Kluber getting the start on Opening Day for the Cleveland Indians is actually news.

Usually it's a rubber-stamp move. Kluber is the Cy Young winning ace, he is taking the ball for the first game.

The organization said as long as he's healthy, Kluber will be on the mound April 3 for the season opener against the Texas Rangers.

This year however, Manager Terry Francona left the slightest window open for Kluber not starting the first game.

Kluber's heavy work load last October lead to the Indians starting his spring work a little bit later.

Francona indicated that they could be flexible with their ace, if he needed more time to get the arm ready for the season, they would give it to him. As spring played out though, he did not need extra time and Francona officially named Kluber as the starter against the Rangers today.

