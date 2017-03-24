Doctors remove JR Smith's daughter's breathing tube, report says

Cleveland Cavaliers fans may remember when JR Smith and his wife, Jewel, announced the premature arrival of their daughter, Dakota.

"She weighs one pound," Smith said in a video posted to Undisturbed.com.

J.R. Smith shares first photo of newborn daughter

There is now an update on Dakota, who was born in January, almost five months premature.

TMZ posted a picture this week, reporting Dakota is now almost 3 lbs., and doctors have removed her breathing tube.

