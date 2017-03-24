Spring cleaning: The benefits of using organic products

Some cleaning products are loaded with toxic chemicals, according to research by environmental groups.

EWG put 409 on its "Hall of Shame" list because the group says it can trigger asthma attacks and can cause new cases in people who are asthma-free.

Dawnette Fleischer said when she cleans her home her 2-year-old daughter wants to be right by her side.

“The first things she does is try to grab the bottle,” said Fleischer.

That’s part of the reason why she switched buying products that are organic and avoid toxic ingredients.

“If she got it on her hands, put it on her face, you know," Fleischer said. "Like how is that going to affect her?"

Officials say it can be overwhelming to read ingredients and know what’s dangerous, but here’s some to watch out for:

Phosphates

Chlorine

Synthetic colors

Consumers should research what’s in their cabinet, but there are brands simplify it by making non-toxic products, such as 7th Generation, Meyers, and 365. Another natural alternative that’s also cheap is vinegar.

Fleischer says she’s rests easy knowing the products in her home are safe.

“I really appreciate coming somewhere and buy cleaning supplies that aren’t negatively going to affect her,” said Fleischer.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.