Report: Indians close in on four-year extension with 3B Jose Ramirez

The Cleveland Indians are closing in on a four-year extension with perhaps the squad's most clutch hitter this past season, according to a report.

According to Jeff Passan, an MLB columnist with Yahoo Sports is reporting that the Indians are finalizing a four-year extension worth upward of $30 million guaranteed.

Jose Ramirez deal, once finished, will start in 2018. Includes two club options. If Indians exercise both, control Ramirez through 2023. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 24, 2017

The 24-year-old played third base and batted .312 for the Tribe in 2016. He swatted 11 homers and logged 76 RBIs.

