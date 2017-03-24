Catch a glimpse of Matthew McConaughey on set of 'White Boy Rick' in Cleveland

Crews are shooting a Matthew McConaughey movie at 128th Street and Miles Avenue in Cleveland.

The movie's title is "White Boy Rick" and it is set to be released in January of 2018. It is an American crime drama directed by Yann Demange.

McConaughey will play the father of Richard Wershe Jr., a Detroit teen convicted on drug charges in the 1980s, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Cleveland 19 cameras caught a glimpse of McConaughey on set Friday.

Just got a glimpse of #MatthewMcConaughey shooting a movie on the east side of #Cleveland. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/Ce7br4fsgo — Sara Goldenberg (@SaraGoldenberg) March 24, 2017

Clevelanders may be getting used to spotting stars around the city. It's a boost for the economy and it continues to improve the city's image.

Cleveland has been the set of several major movies in the past few years, including The Avengers, Captain America and the latest movie from the The Fast & The Furious franchise.

“It's really exciting to see a movie going on,” said Nikkie Robison, who watched the movie crews shoot scenes on East 128th Street.

Residents say it's great for the neighborhood to be featured for something so positive.

“It feels good to feel some love for this neighborhood, grew up in the same exact house on the same exact street,” said Dasia Conner.

Cleveland 19 News spotted McConaughey on the front porch of a house sporting slicked back hair and a mustache and wearing a brown coat.

Some residents were thrilled because they got to be extras.

“I'm in it, so I'm very happy. It's the first time I ever did this in my life,” said Lesley Hawkins.

Two Bruce Willis movies are about to start shooting in Northeast Ohio as well.

