Lorain High security guard accused of using 'unnecessary' force on student

A Lorain High School student has accused a district security guard of assault.

"It has been reported to district authorities a Lorain High School security guard demonstrated unnecessary use of force with a student in an incident after school on Thursday," said Dr. Jeff Graham, superintendent of Lorain City Schools.

The district and Lorain police are investigating.

The security guard has been placed on paid administrative leave pending these investigations.

"We will conduct a thorough investigation beginning immediately and based on our findings, we will take all appropriate actions to address this incident," Graham said. "The security guard involved is on leave and will remain on leave until our investigation is complete."

