Cleveland Cavaliers are Central Division champions once more - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Cavaliers are Central Division champions once more

Source: WOIO Source: WOIO
DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Cavaliers are once again champions of the National Basketball Association's Eastern Conference Central Division.

Their third consecutive division crown came after a 112-105 win over the Hornets on Friday.

LeBron James was one rebound away from a triple-double in the game.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly