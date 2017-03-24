Cleveland Cavaliers are Central Division champions once more

The Cleveland Cavaliers are once again champions of the National Basketball Association's Eastern Conference Central Division.

Their third consecutive division crown came after a 112-105 win over the Hornets on Friday.

LeBron James was one rebound away from a triple-double in the game.

With 26 points in #CavsHornets, @KyrieIrving has now scored 20+ points in 20 straight games – the longest active streak in the @NBA. pic.twitter.com/j5xyZ2aZeP — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 25, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.